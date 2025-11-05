Left Menu

Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

Maharashtra cyber police caution citizens against online property scams. Fraudsters impersonate landlords, using platforms like OLX and WhatsApp. They demand advance payments, often citing fake reasons to avoid physical meetings. Citizens are urged to verify properties in person and avoid transactions that seem too good to be true.

Updated: 05-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cyber police have issued a warning to citizens to remain vigilant when viewing property listings on popular online platforms, cautioning against scams involving "beautiful images" or "extremely low rent" offers.

Fraudsters, posing as landlords or agents, are deceiving unsuspecting individuals by demanding advanced payments through UPI or bank transfers. They utilize platforms such as OLX, Facebook Marketplace, and WhatsApp to target potential victims, presenting barriers like "no physical visit allowed" to manipulate trust and urgency in their schemes. Communication is strictly maintained via WhatsApp or Telegram, featuring fake identities and digital rental agreements.

The police strongly advise the public to confirm the legitimacy of a property in person before making any payments. They suggest video calls with agents or owners or meeting them face-to-face, and using reputable platforms offering secure payment options. In incidences of suspicious communication, citizens should quickly contact the cybercrime helpline 1930.

(With inputs from agencies.)

