The Evolution of Legal Education: A New Era for Maharashtra

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai underscored the importance of collaboration between democratic branches at the Maharashtra National Law University's project launch in Mumbai. He highlighted the executive's essential role in supporting the judiciary through infrastructure, crucial for advancing legal education.

Gavai refuted claims of inadequate judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra, commending the state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their proactivity. He asserted that the amenities provided rival those of leading global universities, marking a significant shift in legal education towards practical training.

The event celebrated Maharashtra's commitment to evolving legal education, with the establishment of world-class facilities and a growing international presence. Fadnavis expressed optimism about Maharashtra's National Law Universities achieving global recognition, positioning the state as a leader in legal training.

