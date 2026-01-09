South Korea's Judiciary Prepares to Sentence Former President in Historic Insurrection Case

South Korea's special prosecutor is poised to request a sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges, as the lower court trial held its final session on Friday. Yoon's imposition of martial law in 2024 could result in a death sentence or life imprisonment, pending court decisions.

In the Seoul Central District Court hearings, prosecutors argued that Yoon and ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun initiated plans in October 2023 to suspend parliament, alleging Yoon branded political rivals, like then-opposition leader Lee Jae Myung, as 'anti-state forces' with intentions for detention and escalated tensions with North Korea.

The martial law lasted only six hours, yet it stirred significant disturbances in South Korea's stable democracy, a crucial U.S. ally. Yoon, denying the charges, asserted his presidential right to declare martial law as a warning against government obstruction. The court anticipates a ruling in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)