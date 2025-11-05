Maritime Security Seminar Highlights Regional Cooperation at MISW-25

The Maritime Security Seminar, held as part of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop 2025 (MISW-25), concluded on 04 November 2025, marking a significant step forward in regional collaboration, real-time coordination, and maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The ongoing three-day workshop (03–05 November 2025), hosted by the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC–IOR), carries the theme “Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region.” The workshop has drawn over 57 participants from 30 countries, along with representatives from key regional groupings such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA), and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Strengthening Maritime Partnerships in a Dynamic Region

The seminar was inaugurated with an address by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, who underscored the critical importance of trust-based partnerships, collaboration, and interoperability in addressing the evolving challenges of maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

“The complexity of contemporary maritime challenges demands that we move beyond individual efforts to build an inclusive, collaborative framework,” he said. “Information sharing and real-time coordination are no longer optional — they are the cornerstones of maritime safety and regional stability.”

Following the inaugural session, Mr. Sushil Mansing Khopde, IPS, Additional Director General, Directorate General of Shipping, delivered the Keynote Address, focusing on India’s maritime security initiatives and efforts to strengthen the region’s cooperative architecture. He emphasized India’s role as a net security provider in the IOR, and highlighted the government’s initiatives to ensure safe seas, freedom of navigation, and sustainable maritime development.

Deliberations on Maritime Security, Law, and Cooperation

Over two days, the seminar hosted plenary discussions, technical sessions, and panel deliberations covering diverse aspects of the maritime security landscape, including:

Regional security dynamics and evolving threats in the Indian Ocean.

The role of maritime information networks in incident detection and crisis management.

Inter-agency operational coordination and the need for shared situational awareness.

Maritime law and governance frameworks to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, piracy, and trafficking.

Industry perspectives on data integration and the use of emerging technologies for domain awareness.

Transnational maritime crime, including smuggling, human trafficking, and cyber threats.

The sessions emphasized the need for technological integration, data interoperability, and synchronized decision-making, reinforcing the notion that collective commitment and communication are the backbone of maritime stability.

Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Synergy

The seminar concluded with an address by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna (CS NCO), who emphasized the need for synergy among regional information-sharing frameworks and the continuation of sustained dialogue between partner nations.

“The Indian Ocean is a shared space — our security and prosperity are interlinked. We must therefore invest in collaboration and collective vigilance,” Rear Admiral Bapna remarked.

He reaffirmed that collaboration, transparency, and information exchange remain central to maintaining a safe, secure, and rules-based maritime domain.

Table Top Exercise (TTX) to Enhance Real-Time Coordination

On 05 November 2025, the workshop will culminate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) hosted at IFC–IOR, designed to test and refine real-time coordination mechanisms through simulated maritime security scenarios.

The TTX will employ the indigenously developed Maritime Analytical Tool for Regional Awareness (MANTRA) — a sophisticated software platform designed to enhance data integration, incident tracking, and response planning across agencies and national boundaries.

Participating delegates will respond to realistic scenarios such as:

Piracy and armed robbery incidents at sea,

Drug and arms smuggling operations,

Irregular human migration and trafficking, and

Distress-at-sea and search-and-rescue situations.

The exercise will emphasize multi-agency coordination, rapid information sharing, and synchronized operational responses. It aims to provide participants with hands-on experience in cross-border information flows, simulating the end-to-end cycle of incident detection, verification, dissemination, and coordinated action.

IFC–IOR: Strengthening India’s Role as a Maritime Security Hub

Established in 2018, the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC–IOR) serves as a regional hub for maritime information sharing and analysis, hosted by the Indian Navy at Gurugram. The centre facilitates real-time exchange of maritime data among partner countries and organizations to ensure safe and secure seas across the IOR.

Through workshops like MISW-25, IFC–IOR continues to expand its network of international liaison officers, maritime agencies, and industry stakeholders, enhancing collective awareness and regional trust.

The current edition, MISW-25, builds on the outcomes of previous workshops, fostering greater regional interoperability and a common operational picture for all stakeholders in the maritime domain.

Enhancing Maritime Security Through Cooperation and Technology

The Indian Ocean Region, home to over two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments and critical sea lanes, faces an expanding array of security challenges — from piracy and illegal fishing to cyber threats and environmental hazards. The seminar reaffirmed that maritime cooperation, supported by technology and mutual trust, is essential to counter these challenges effectively.

As the MISW-25 progresses into its concluding day, it stands as a testament to India’s commitment to regional stability and maritime governance through collaboration, capacity building, and technological innovation.

“The Indian Ocean must remain a region of peace, stability, and shared prosperity,” a participant summarized, echoing the collective sentiment of the event.

With its focus on information sharing, interoperability, and coordinated action, MISW-25 marks another stride in advancing a secure, cooperative, and resilient maritime future for the Indo-Pacific and beyond.