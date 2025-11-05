Delhi Court Denies Bail in Fatal Road Rage Case

In a significant judicial decision, a Delhi court has denied the bail application of Dhruv Sharma, who stands accused in a severe road rage incident. The case has garnered attention due to allegations of Sharma's aggressive assault leading to Praveen Gulati's death.

The presiding judge, Shilpi Jain, emphasized concerns regarding the possibility of witness intimidation and evidence tampering if Sharma were released on bail. The court's decision is rooted in the gravity of the allegations and the early stage of the investigation.

According to the prosecution, the incident stemmed from a heated altercation following a minor vehicular collision on October 15, 2025. It is alleged that Sharma violently attacked Gulati, ignoring warnings about his heart condition, ultimately leading to Gulati's death in a hospital.

