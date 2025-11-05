Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in Fatal Road Rage Case

A Delhi court has denied bail to Dhruv Sharma, accused of fatally assaulting Praveen Gulati during a road rage incident, citing risks of witness intimidation and evidence tampering. The court highlighted the severity of the allegations and the ongoing early-stage investigation as reasons for the decision.

Updated: 05-11-2025 20:25 IST
In a significant judicial decision, a Delhi court has denied the bail application of Dhruv Sharma, who stands accused in a severe road rage incident. The case has garnered attention due to allegations of Sharma's aggressive assault leading to Praveen Gulati's death.

The presiding judge, Shilpi Jain, emphasized concerns regarding the possibility of witness intimidation and evidence tampering if Sharma were released on bail. The court's decision is rooted in the gravity of the allegations and the early stage of the investigation.

According to the prosecution, the incident stemmed from a heated altercation following a minor vehicular collision on October 15, 2025. It is alleged that Sharma violently attacked Gulati, ignoring warnings about his heart condition, ultimately leading to Gulati's death in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

