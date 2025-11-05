Justice Unfolds: The Shocking Murder of Advocate Pitabash Panda
Odisha Police secured remand for four more individuals linked to the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. Arrests include high-profile figures such as former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda. The murder plot, involving shooters and close acquaintances, unveils elements of betrayal and monetary motives.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Odisha Police obtained a two-day remand for four additional suspects in the murder case of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. Authorities also recreated the crime scene, providing further insights into the chilling incident that occurred on October 6.
Panda, a respected lawyer and state Bar Council member, was tragically shot while riding his scooter back home. Following his death, police arrested 16 people, including notable figures like former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and former mayor Shiva Shankar Das.
Key suspects, including shooter Chintu Pradhan and alleged plotters Malay Kumar Bisoyi, Madan Mohan Dalai, and Jogendra Raut, are now under remand. Investigators hope to bring clarity and justice to this disturbing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Violence Erupts in PMK Party Clash: Arrests Made
Global Crackdown on Massive Online Fraud Network: 18 Arrests Made
Crackdown on Narcotics: Udhampur Police Arrests Three, Seizes Properties
Crackdown in J&K: Key Arrests Under Public Safety Act
Massive Cyber Crime Crackdown in Kerala: Arrests and Revelations