Justice Unfolds: The Shocking Murder of Advocate Pitabash Panda

Odisha Police secured remand for four more individuals linked to the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. Arrests include high-profile figures such as former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda. The murder plot, involving shooters and close acquaintances, unveils elements of betrayal and monetary motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:37 IST
On Wednesday, the Odisha Police obtained a two-day remand for four additional suspects in the murder case of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda. Authorities also recreated the crime scene, providing further insights into the chilling incident that occurred on October 6.

Panda, a respected lawyer and state Bar Council member, was tragically shot while riding his scooter back home. Following his death, police arrested 16 people, including notable figures like former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and former mayor Shiva Shankar Das.

Key suspects, including shooter Chintu Pradhan and alleged plotters Malay Kumar Bisoyi, Madan Mohan Dalai, and Jogendra Raut, are now under remand. Investigators hope to bring clarity and justice to this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

