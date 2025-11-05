Electoral Rolls Overhaul in West Bengal: SIR Initiative Launched After 23 Years

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is currently underway in West Bengal, marking the first major update in over two decades.

In a month-long initiative that started Tuesday, more than 84 lakh electoral forms have been distributed statewide by booth-level officers.

Election Commission officials, including Principal Secretary SB Joshi, are actively overseeing the initiative and conducting field visits to ensure smooth execution and evaluate local election machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)