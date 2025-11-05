Left Menu

Electoral Rolls Overhaul in West Bengal: SIR Initiative Launched After 23 Years

West Bengal embarks on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, distributing over 84 lakh forms. The initiative, overseen by EC officials including Principal Secretary SB Joshi, marks the first major update in 23 years and involves extensive field visits across key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:04 IST
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is currently underway in West Bengal, marking the first major update in over two decades.

In a month-long initiative that started Tuesday, more than 84 lakh electoral forms have been distributed statewide by booth-level officers.

Election Commission officials, including Principal Secretary SB Joshi, are actively overseeing the initiative and conducting field visits to ensure smooth execution and evaluate local election machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

