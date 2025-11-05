Satellite Imagery Uncovers Grim Mass Burial Evidence in Sudan's Troublesome Darfur

Recent satellite imagery has brought to light evidence of mass graves in el-Fasher, Sudan's Darfur region, following a paramilitary takeover by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This alarming discovery has heightened concerns about the violence's extent in the ongoing conflict.

The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab, alongside an imaging firm, identified sites where bodies might be buried, notably near a mosque and a hospital turned prison. Concurrently, satellite images from different sources confirmed soil disruptions typical of burial activities.

The situation forms part of a broader conflict that began in April 2023, with a death toll exceeding 40,000 according to the UN, amid severe displacement and humanitarian crises. The RSF's drone strikes and military tactics highlight the deteriorating conditions in Darfur and beyond, as calls for accountability grow louder.

