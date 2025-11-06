Left Menu

Alleged Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Railway Protection Force Case

A 35-year-old man, Sanjay Sonkar, died in Railway Protection Force custody in Gonda, sparking accusations of torture from his family. Detained for a theft investigation, his condition allegedly worsened due to RPF mistreatment. A murder case has been filed against RPF personnel as the inquiry continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of torture have surfaced following the death of a 35-year-old man in the custody of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Gonda. Sanjay Sonkar's family claims he was mistreated during questioning, which led to his death.

Sonkar, from Kinki village, was detained by the RPF in connection with a theft case. According to his family, he suffered beatings and electric shocks during interrogation. He was later taken to Gonda Medical College, where he was declared dead, as reported by police.

The family accuses RPF officers of failing to inform them about Sonkar's death. A murder case has been filed against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others following a complaint by Sonkar's brother. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of death, with RPF officials stating the post-mortem report is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

