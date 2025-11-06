Alleged Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Railway Protection Force Case

Allegations of torture have surfaced following the death of a 35-year-old man in the custody of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Gonda. Sanjay Sonkar's family claims he was mistreated during questioning, which led to his death.

Sonkar, from Kinki village, was detained by the RPF in connection with a theft case. According to his family, he suffered beatings and electric shocks during interrogation. He was later taken to Gonda Medical College, where he was declared dead, as reported by police.

The family accuses RPF officers of failing to inform them about Sonkar's death. A murder case has been filed against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others following a complaint by Sonkar's brother. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of death, with RPF officials stating the post-mortem report is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)