Taiwan-Fiji Diplomatic Drama Unfolds Amidst Beijing Tensions
A senior Fijian diplomat's visit to Taiwan has stirred tensions given Fiji’s formal ties with Beijing, which opposes such exchanges. The diplomat met Taiwan's Vice President and other allies, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic rivalry in the Pacific region between China and Taiwan.
Hsiao expressed gratitude for the support Taiwan has received from its international partners, which has enabled the island to maintain an active role in the global system. Fiji's representative also engaged with Taiwan's Foreign Minister, further emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic discourse amidst regional tensions.
China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, opposed this diplomatic engagement, while Taiwan insists on its right to international engagement. The Pacific Islands remain a strategic focus for both the United States and China, with existing ties influencing the geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
