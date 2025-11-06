Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bilgram Road Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident occurred on Bilgram Road where a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, killing a man and his son. The man's other son was injured. Police are investigating using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved in this tragic incident.

A fatal road accident on Bilgram Road claimed the lives of a man and his son, leaving another son injured. The family was making their way to the Ganges for a ritual when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The victims, Sundarlal and his sons, Paru and Amar Singh, were residents of Harisinghpur village. Sundarlal and Paru lost their lives while Amar Singh sustained injuries in the collision, which occurred near Malihamau village on Wednesday.

Surasa Station House Officer Sunil Mishra stated that CCTV footage is under review to identify and trace the vehicle responsible for the accident. Mishra assured that the authorities are working swiftly to bring justice to the affected family.

