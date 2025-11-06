Tragic Collision on Bilgram Road Claims Two Lives

A fatal road accident on Bilgram Road claimed the lives of a man and his son, leaving another son injured. The family was making their way to the Ganges for a ritual when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The victims, Sundarlal and his sons, Paru and Amar Singh, were residents of Harisinghpur village. Sundarlal and Paru lost their lives while Amar Singh sustained injuries in the collision, which occurred near Malihamau village on Wednesday.

Surasa Station House Officer Sunil Mishra stated that CCTV footage is under review to identify and trace the vehicle responsible for the accident. Mishra assured that the authorities are working swiftly to bring justice to the affected family.