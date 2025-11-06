Left Menu

U.S. Ends Temporary Protection for South Sudanese

The U.S. is ending South Sudan's temporary protected status, effective January 5. This status allowed South Sudanese to live in the U.S. legally amid conflict at home. Changes in political stability and policy revisions by U.S. authorities are affecting many immigrants reliant on such protections.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:17 IST
  • South Sudan

In a significant policy shift, the United States is terminating the temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudan, a designation that has allowed nationals from the conflict-ridden East African nation to remain in the country legally. The decision, set to take effect on January 5, was confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, after conferring with interagency partners, concluded that conditions in South Sudan no longer meet TPS statutory requirements. To aid the transition, South Sudanese nationals using the Customs and Border Protection mobile app could receive incentives like a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future legal immigration opportunities.

This policy change is concerning for the South Sudanese community, as their nation faces ongoing political instability despite a 2018 peace deal. The move also aligns with broader efforts by former President Trump to scale back immigrant protections, affecting groups like Venezuelans and Haitians, previously shielded under President Biden's administration.

