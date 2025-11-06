Domestic Help Caught in Rs 4.45 Lakh Theft Saga

A domestic help in southwest Delhi has been apprehended following an alleged theft of Rs 4.45 lakh from his employer's residence, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as Shivam Saxena, had worked in the household for a significant period before reportedly absconding with the funds on October 30. Law enforcement officials registered an e-FIR and launched a pursuit.

Following a tip-off, investigators tracked Saxena to Aligarh, where he was detained. Authorities recovered Rs 3.29 lakh alongside goods worth Rs 25,000 bought with the stolen money. Saxena admitted to the theft, citing debt pressures as motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)