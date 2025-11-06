Left Menu

Domestic Help Caught in Rs 4.45 Lakh Theft Saga

In southwest Delhi, a domestic help named Shivam Saxena was arrested for stealing Rs 4.45 lakh from his employer's house. The police recovered Rs 3.29 lakh and items worth Rs 25,000. Facing financial distress, Saxena confessed to the crime without a prior criminal record. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:17 IST
Domestic Help
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic help in southwest Delhi has been apprehended following an alleged theft of Rs 4.45 lakh from his employer's residence, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as Shivam Saxena, had worked in the household for a significant period before reportedly absconding with the funds on October 30. Law enforcement officials registered an e-FIR and launched a pursuit.

Following a tip-off, investigators tracked Saxena to Aligarh, where he was detained. Authorities recovered Rs 3.29 lakh alongside goods worth Rs 25,000 bought with the stolen money. Saxena admitted to the theft, citing debt pressures as motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

