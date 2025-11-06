Delhi Court Orders Swift Police Protection for Former DUSU President Amid Death Threats

The Delhi High Court has instructed the city police to hasten the provision of protection for Ronak Khatri, former president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), due to alleged death threats.

Khatri, in his plea, reported that threatening messages were sent from a Ukraine-based phone number, purportedly by a notorious gangster demanding Rs 5 crore. Acknowledging the serious danger, Justice Ravinder Dudeja emphasized the state's responsibility to safeguard its citizens, directing swift police action.

The court mandated regular police check-ins on Khatri over the next fortnight while awaiting a comprehensive threat assessment by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)