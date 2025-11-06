Left Menu

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Donbas

Russia's forces have intensified their assault on Pokrovsk, Ukraine, with strategic moves to encircle the city, critical for advancing in the Donbas region. Despite Russian claims of progress, Ukrainian forces continue to resist, maintaining control of some areas amidst ongoing combat described by Moscow as a pivotal push northward.

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Donbas
Russia's defense ministry announced on Thursday that its military forces have made significant advances in the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Ukraine. The battle has reached a critical stage, with house-to-house combat underway as they strive to expel Ukrainian military units from the area.

Dubbed "the gateway to Donetsk," Pokrovsk is a strategic target for Russian forces aiming to expand their control towards key Ukrainian-held cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of the Donbas. Currently, Ukraine retains control over roughly 10% of the Donbas, resisting Russia's efforts to claim the entire region.

Over the past year, Moscow's strategy has involved encircling Pokrovsk to sever supply lines, in contrast to the frontal assaults observed in previous battles. While acknowledging the intensifying situation, Kyiv asserts that its troops continue to engage, refuting claims of being surrounded. Recent developments indicate Russian control of numerous buildings as the confrontation continues.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

