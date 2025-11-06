Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Property Crimes in Jharkhand: 60 Arrested

A crackdown on property-related crimes in Jharkhand's Palamu district led to the arrest of 60 suspects. The operation, conducted by coordinated police teams, resulted in 61 warrants being executed and six permanent warrants disposed of, aiming to reinforce law and order.

Updated: 06-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:35 IST
A significant crackdown on property-related crimes in Jharkhand's Palamu district has resulted in the arrest of 60 individuals, authorities announced on Thursday. The arrests were part of a special operation conducted on November 4 and 5.

A total of 61 warrants were successfully executed, and six permanent warrants were resolved, according to senior police officer reports. This collaborative effort among police teams in the district highlights a focused approach to tackling criminal activities.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesa emphasized that the operation aimed to ensure the timely execution of court-issued warrants and orders, thereby reinforcing law and order. The initiative reflects a commitment to addressing crime efficiently and maintaining community safety.

