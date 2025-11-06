Major Crackdown on Property Crimes in Jharkhand: 60 Arrested

A significant crackdown on property-related crimes in Jharkhand's Palamu district has resulted in the arrest of 60 individuals, authorities announced on Thursday. The arrests were part of a special operation conducted on November 4 and 5.

A total of 61 warrants were successfully executed, and six permanent warrants were resolved, according to senior police officer reports. This collaborative effort among police teams in the district highlights a focused approach to tackling criminal activities.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesa emphasized that the operation aimed to ensure the timely execution of court-issued warrants and orders, thereby reinforcing law and order. The initiative reflects a commitment to addressing crime efficiently and maintaining community safety.