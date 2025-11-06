Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Kuwait

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Kuwait, meeting key officials to discuss bilateral relations. Highlighting the longstanding ties between India and Kuwait, Vijayan presented investment opportunities in Kerala. Kuwaiti officials praised the Indian community's contributions and agreed to explore investments in Kerala.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his official trip to Kuwait, engaged in high-level discussions aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties between India and Kuwait. A meeting was held with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, where esteemed officials from both sides discussed mutual interests at the Al Bayan Palace.

Among the attendees was Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Dr. Sabeeh Al Mukhazim. The discussions highlighted the historical rapport between the two nations, with Sheikh Fahad commending the contributions made by the Indian community, including those from Kerala, towards Kuwait's growth and development.

Chief Minister Vijayan, expressing appreciation for the Kuwaiti government's support, elaborated on Kerala's investment opportunities across various sectors. The meeting concluded with a promise of future collaboration, as Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah noted plans for a Kuwaiti delegation to visit Kerala to explore these opportunities further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

