Anantnag Court Cracks Down on Bureaucratic Defiance

A senior bureaucrat in the Irrigation and Flood Control department has been summoned by an Anantnag court for non-execution of its decrees. The court has also ordered the attachment of his salary, underscoring the challenges in judicial decree enforcement.

Principal District Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina last week summoned the commissioner secretary, alongside other departmental officials, to appear in court. The officials are required to explain their defiance of court orders or face potential civil prison.

For years, the court's decrees have gone unenforced, leading to this decisive action. In light of these events, Treasury officers have been instructed to deposit the attached salaries with the court, safeguarding lawful claims adjudicated by the judiciary.