Canada's Avian Dilemma: Controversial Cull of Ostriches Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Canada's government is set to cull over 300 ostriches due to avian flu at a farm in British Columbia, despite legal challenges. The farm, supported by notable figures, argued the birds' immunity. The CFIA insists on the cull as per standard procedure for infected commercial flocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:48 IST
The Canadian government will proceed with culling over 300 ostriches at a British Columbia farm after losing a legal battle against the order. The Universal Ostrich Farms, which claimed immunity for their birds post-infection, was backed by notable supporters but could not overturn the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) ruling.

The farm's supporters, including former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., rallied against the decision. Despite arguments for the birds' survival and immunity to avian flu, Canada's Supreme Court declined to intervene, leading to the CFIA's move to execute the cull.

Avian flu remains a significant threat as it affects multiple species, including humans and cattle. The outbreak has had severe economic implications across North America, affecting poultry industries and escalating egg prices.

