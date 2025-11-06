Left Menu

Tragic Demise of IT Engineer Rajat Singh Spurs Mystery Investigation

The body of 27-year-old IT engineer Rajat Pratap Singh was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Indirapuram. Police suspect suicide, but family members allege foul play. Ongoing investigations include examining CCTV footage. Singh was reportedly dealing with personal issues that might have contributed to his death.

Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:53 IST

  • India

The tragic discovery of 27-year-old IT engineer Rajat Pratap Singh's body hanging in a hotel room has stirred investigations by Indirapuram police. Singh, who was staying in the hotel for three days, was working for a private company in Noida.

According to DCP Nimish Patil, preliminary findings support a suicide, as no note was found, but family members allege possible foul play. Officials continue to investigate, emphasizing their focus on CCTV footage to trace any visitors during Singh's stay.

Family accounts revealed Singh's battle with depression over personal issues, adding complexity to the case as authorities proceed with a thorough inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

