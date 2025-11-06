Court Moves to Attach Flats Linked to IPS Officer's Husband in Thane

The court in Thane has been approached to attach four flats connected to Purushottam Chavan, the spouse of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar. Official sources report that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing two fraud cases involving Chavan, leading to forensic scrutiny of his financial accounts.

These flats, situated in a luxury complex, are the subject of an attachment request under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. This legal section allows for the seizure of properties suspected as proceeds of criminal activities, making serious allegations against Chavan's assets.

The EOW aims to ensure that assets linked to alleged criminal acts are legally impounded, further intensifying the investigation into Chavan's financial dealings. This development marks a significant step in addressing and resolving serious economic fraud claims.

