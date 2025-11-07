Left Menu

Sandwich Showdown: Tensions Rise in Washington Courtroom

Sean Dunn, a former U.S. Justice Department staffer, was acquitted of assault charges after throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during protests against Trump's law enforcement surge in Washington, D.C. The trial underscored the tensions surrounding Trump's controversial crime crackdown in the capital.

In Washington, D.C., Sean Dunn, a former U.S. Justice Department staffer, was acquitted on Thursday of assaulting a federal officer. The case stemmed from an incident where Dunn hurled a sandwich at a federal agent amidst protests against ex-President Donald Trump's law enforcement surge in the capital.

The incident, captured on video, showed Dunn referring to officers as "fascists" before throwing the sandwich at U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Gregory Lairmore. The trial spotlighted the tensions over Trump's deployment of federal agents and the National Guard to combat crime in Washington.

Prosecutors initially pursued felony charges but reduced them to a misdemeanor when a grand jury opted not to indict. Despite the charge, attorney Sabrina Shroff argued the sandwich throw was a harmless act of frustration. The verdict marks another setback for Trump's Justice Department in its broader crackdown efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

