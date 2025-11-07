UN Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A New Era for Damascus Diplomacy

In a landmark decision, the UN Security Council has voted to lift a series of sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his government. This move comes just before al-Sharaa's historic visit to the United States, marking the first time a Syrian president will visit Washington since the country's independence in 1946.

The resolution to remove sanctions linked to al-Sharaa and Syria's interior minister, based on previous ties to the al-Qaida militant group, was adopted by 14 members of the council, with China abstaining. The US resolution underscores a shift in international relations as Syria enters a new era post-Bashar Assad, who was ousted in December 2024.

While American officials pushed for the resolution before al-Sharaa's visit, China's skepticism remains. Despite Beijing's support for the Syrian people, Chinese representatives expressed concerns over the resolution's handling of counterterrorism and security issues. Meanwhile, Syria is anticipated to join the US-led coalition against ISIS as part of a broader strategy to rebuild diplomatic alliances.