Supreme Court Clears Air India Pilot's Name in Tragic Crash

The Supreme Court has cleared Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the Air India pilot involved in the tragic June 12 crash, of any blame. Addressing his father's concerns, the bench assured Pushkaraj Sabharwal that his son was not at fault for the accident that claimed 260 lives.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi reiterated that preliminary reports do not implicate Captain Sabharwal, countering claims made by foreign media. They emphasized the need for a thorough and unbiased investigation to ensure aviation safety and maintain public confidence.

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, backed by the Federation of Indian Pilots, called for an independent probe, highlighting longstanding safety concerns with Boeing aircraft. A court-monitored inquiry was deemed necessary to thoroughly investigate the crash's circumstances, with the next hearing scheduled for November 10.

