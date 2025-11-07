India–New Zealand FTA Talks Gain Momentum as Piyush Goyal Leads Landmark Visit

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led the largest-ever Indian delegation to New Zealand, igniting fresh momentum in ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. The visit, hailed as a landmark in India–New Zealand relations, included a robust agenda of high-level talks, business engagements, and community outreach, signaling deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Hosted by New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay, the official visit comes on the heels of increasing diplomatic exchanges between the two nations over the past two years. Minister Goyal’s delegation comprised 43 representatives, including prominent Indian business leaders and media personnel, underscoring India’s growing interest in expanding economic ties with New Zealand.

Breakthrough Dialogues in Rotorua

The centrepiece of the visit was a series of intensive trade negotiations and policy discussions held in Rotorua, where both ministers emphasized the need for a “balanced, comprehensive, and ambitious” FTA. Minister McClay described the talks as “constructive,” with “good progress in a number of areas.”

“Hosting Minister Goyal provided an opportunity to showcase both the quality of New Zealand’s export offerings and the successful business partnerships already flourishing between our two countries,” said Minister McClay.

The discussions aimed at shaping a mutually beneficial trade framework that would stimulate investment, enhance supply chains, and expand market access in sectors like agriculture, dairy, education, technology, and services.

Building on a Surge in Bilateral Engagement

The momentum of the FTA talks builds on a series of high-profile exchanges between New Zealand and India. Minister Goyal’s visit follows Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s historic trip to New Zealand, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s trade mission to India—accompanied by the largest New Zealand business delegation ever—and five separate visits to India by Minister McClay since the last election.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has also made two trips to India, reinforcing the current government's commitment to cultivating a strategic trade and diplomatic partnership with one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

“Developing the relationship with India has been a priority for this Government, and has seen an unprecedented level of engagement over the past two years,” McClay noted.

He also confirmed that he will travel to India at the end of next week to continue the dialogue.

Strategic Importance of the FTA

India, with its 1.4 billion-strong population and fast-growing middle class, represents a major opportunity for New Zealand exporters seeking to diversify amid global supply chain uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. The FTA, once concluded, is expected to:

Unlock preferential market access for New Zealand agricultural, food, wine, and technology exports;

Enhance collaboration in digital trade, education, and innovation ;

Reduce tariffs and streamline regulatory barriers ;

Facilitate investments and joint ventures across both economies.

At the same time, India stands to benefit from increased access to premium dairy, agri-tech, clean energy technologies, and education services from New Zealand.

Shared Vision for Inclusive Growth

Both nations emphasized that the FTA would not only drive economic growth, but also support inclusive development, job creation, and sustainability. By aligning trade policies with climate resilience, digital innovation, and cultural exchange, the partnership is being designed as more than a commercial pact—it is a strategic alliance for shared prosperity.

“Both sides are committed to moving at pace, without compromising on a high-quality outcome,” said Minister McClay. “Our shared ambition is to deliver real benefits to businesses, workers, and communities in both countries.”

Next Steps

As negotiations intensify, technical teams from both countries are expected to continue discussions on tariff concessions, investment protections, and regulatory cooperation. Minister McClay’s upcoming visit to India will further shape the next phase of talks, with the goal of reaching a substantive agreement within the coming year.

If successful, the India–New Zealand FTA could serve as a model for South–South trade cooperation, promoting sustainable and resilient economic growth across the Asia-Pacific.