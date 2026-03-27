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India and US Forge Path to Enhanced Bilateral Trade: An Interim Agreement

India and the US have devised a framework for an interim trade agreement, focusing on protecting domestic interests and enhancing export opportunities. The deal outlines rules to promote mutually beneficial trade while addressing non-tariff barriers across various sectors, with specific measures to safeguard agricultural sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:40 IST
India and US Forge Path to Enhanced Bilateral Trade: An Interim Agreement
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India and the United States have reached a consensus on a framework for an interim trade agreement, aiming to both protect domestic interests and expand export opportunities, the government announced to Parliament on Friday. This comes amidst ongoing negotiations towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The framework, outlined on February 7, strives to promote mutual trade benefits while ensuring access to a broader market and fortifying supply chain resilience. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that the framework accommodates India's core agricultural sensitivities and aims to boost competitiveness in labor-intensive industries.

Negotiations include expanding preferential market access, defining rules of origin, and addressing non-tariff barriers in sectors like medical devices and ICT goods. Limited concessions on select agricultural products are part of a measured strategy to shield domestic farmers and maintain stable market conditions, according to government sources.

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