India and US Forge Path to Enhanced Bilateral Trade: An Interim Agreement

India and the United States have reached a consensus on a framework for an interim trade agreement, aiming to both protect domestic interests and expand export opportunities, the government announced to Parliament on Friday. This comes amidst ongoing negotiations towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The framework, outlined on February 7, strives to promote mutual trade benefits while ensuring access to a broader market and fortifying supply chain resilience. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that the framework accommodates India's core agricultural sensitivities and aims to boost competitiveness in labor-intensive industries.

Negotiations include expanding preferential market access, defining rules of origin, and addressing non-tariff barriers in sectors like medical devices and ICT goods. Limited concessions on select agricultural products are part of a measured strategy to shield domestic farmers and maintain stable market conditions, according to government sources.