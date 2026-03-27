India and US Forge Path to Enhanced Bilateral Trade: An Interim Agreement
India and the US have devised a framework for an interim trade agreement, focusing on protecting domestic interests and enhancing export opportunities. The deal outlines rules to promote mutually beneficial trade while addressing non-tariff barriers across various sectors, with specific measures to safeguard agricultural sensitivities.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States have reached a consensus on a framework for an interim trade agreement, aiming to both protect domestic interests and expand export opportunities, the government announced to Parliament on Friday. This comes amidst ongoing negotiations towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
The framework, outlined on February 7, strives to promote mutual trade benefits while ensuring access to a broader market and fortifying supply chain resilience. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that the framework accommodates India's core agricultural sensitivities and aims to boost competitiveness in labor-intensive industries.
Negotiations include expanding preferential market access, defining rules of origin, and addressing non-tariff barriers in sectors like medical devices and ICT goods. Limited concessions on select agricultural products are part of a measured strategy to shield domestic farmers and maintain stable market conditions, according to government sources.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade agreement
- BTA
- agriculture
- export
- market access
- tariffs
- supply chain
- energy security
ALSO READ
Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift
Russia Considers Gasoline Export Ban Amid Market Fluctuations
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Remain Unaffected Despite Ust-Luga Port Attack
Government Lifts Cap on Courier Exports: Boost for Small Exporters
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack