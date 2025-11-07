Left Menu

Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

Delhi Police are investigating a road-rage incident near a concert venue in Dwarka. A Punjab-registered car allegedly grazed a Hyundai Verna, leading to a heated exchange that was captured on video and went viral. An FIR has been registered, and the suspects have been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into a road-rage incident that took place near a concert venue in Dwarka. The altercation occurred when a vehicle reportedly grazed another amidst heavy traffic, triggering a heated exchange that was caught on camera.

The incident unfolded on the night of November 2, as an advocate and friends were returning from a concert. Social media played a crucial role as the video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to take swift action.

An FIR was filed on November 3. Investigators traced the second vehicle to Gurugram, and identified key suspects, including Puneet, who were involved. No injuries were reported, and authorities ensure that due legal steps are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

