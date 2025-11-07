Left Menu

UK Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of Crucial Talks

Britain has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, following a similar move by the United Nations. This decision comes just before President al-Sharaa's scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Both officials were previously sanctioned for ties to extremist groups.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Kingdom announced the removal of sanctions against Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. This comes after the United Nations Security Council's decision to lift restrictions.

The timing is crucial as President al-Sharaa is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, underscoring the international efforts to reshape relationships in the volatile region.

Both al-Sharaa and Khattab had been under financial sanctions due to suspected affiliations with groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

