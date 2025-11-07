Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Woman Found on Rural Road

Authorities were alerted to a grim discovery on Friday when a woman's body was found abandoned on a rural road between Ajnarkala and Golankalain.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for the North, Gopal Krishna Choudhary, stated that the identity of the victim, believed to be around 30 years old, remains unknown.

The corpse, wrapped in a bedsheet, was located within the jurisdiction of Jankipuram Police Station. Investigators suspect foul play, with murder being considered as one of the possible motives behind the disposal of the body.

(With inputs from agencies.)