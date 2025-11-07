Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist
A man named Shivam has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a teenager. The case, registered on June 30, 2021, was tried in court where 11 witnesses testified. The sentence was handed down by Judge Hemraj Mittal, alongside a fine of Rs 50,000.
A man convicted of raping a teenager has received a 20-year prison sentence, according to police statements on Friday.
The court, alongside Judge Hemraj Mittal, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after considering testimony from 11 people in this high-profile case.
The assault, which occurred on June 14 when Shivam allegedly raped a neighbor teenager, was reported by her family at a Women's Central Police Station.
