Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist

A man named Shivam has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a teenager. The case, registered on June 30, 2021, was tried in court where 11 witnesses testified. The sentence was handed down by Judge Hemraj Mittal, alongside a fine of Rs 50,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man convicted of raping a teenager has received a 20-year prison sentence, according to police statements on Friday.

The court, alongside Judge Hemraj Mittal, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after considering testimony from 11 people in this high-profile case.

The assault, which occurred on June 14 when Shivam allegedly raped a neighbor teenager, was reported by her family at a Women's Central Police Station.

