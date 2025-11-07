Left Menu

High Court Challenges Delay on MLA Disqualification Decision

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Assembly speaker and Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre over delays in deciding her disqualification. The plea filed by Opposition Leader Umang Singhar cites Sapre's switch from Congress to BJP, urging action under anti-defection laws. The next hearing is on November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:33 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened with notices to the Assembly speaker and Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre, addressing the overdue decision concerning her potential disqualification.

The plea filed by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar challenges the 16-month delay in ruling against Sapre, who shifted from Congress to BJP, questioning adherence to anti-defection rules.

Advocates representing Singhar argue the Speaker's inaction flouts Supreme Court precedents demanding timely decisions on such matters, especially considering similar cases resolved within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

