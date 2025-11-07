High Court Challenges Delay on MLA Disqualification Decision

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened with notices to the Assembly speaker and Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre, addressing the overdue decision concerning her potential disqualification.

The plea filed by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar challenges the 16-month delay in ruling against Sapre, who shifted from Congress to BJP, questioning adherence to anti-defection rules.

Advocates representing Singhar argue the Speaker's inaction flouts Supreme Court precedents demanding timely decisions on such matters, especially considering similar cases resolved within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)