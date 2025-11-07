Left Menu

Delhi Tackles Pollution with Staggered Work Hours

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced staggered working hours for government and MCD employees in Delhi to combat rising pollution from November 15 to February 15. The revised timings aim to reduce traffic congestion that contributes to air pollution.

Updated: 07-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:36 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address escalating air pollution issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Friday that government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees will adhere to staggered working hours starting November 15 through February 15.

The Delhi government offices are now scheduled to operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while MCD offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, as detailed in an official announcement.

The initiative seeks to resolve the 30-minute overlap between current schedules, which causes significant morning and evening traffic congestion, further worsening the city's pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

