Delhi Tackles Pollution with Staggered Work Hours

In an effort to address escalating air pollution issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Friday that government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees will adhere to staggered working hours starting November 15 through February 15.

The Delhi government offices are now scheduled to operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while MCD offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, as detailed in an official announcement.

The initiative seeks to resolve the 30-minute overlap between current schedules, which causes significant morning and evening traffic congestion, further worsening the city's pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)