Supreme Court Mandates Immediate Action to Remove Stray Animals from Highways

The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray animals from highways and expressways, citing their presence as a significant threat to public safety. The directive emphasizes immediate and coordinated action from various agencies to prevent accidents and ensure the animals' humane treatment in designated shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:45 IST
The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the prompt removal of stray animals from highways and expressways across the country, citing their presence as a serious safety threat, particularly on high-speed roads at night.

A three-judge bench emphasized that these accidents, often fatal, highlight a broader administrative failure in ensuring public safety. Authorities are called upon to swiftly address this issue by conducting joint efforts with municipal bodies and road departments to eradicate stray animals from critical roadways.

The court mandates these animals be relocated to shelters, with proper care provided, adhering to animal welfare laws. The order includes establishing patrols and helplines for real-time reporting and accountability from state and national highway authorities for effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

