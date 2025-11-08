Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela

The U.S. has conducted multiple strikes on vessels near Venezuela and in the Pacific, alleging drug trafficking without presenting evidence. This has drawn criticism from international leaders and human rights officials who label the actions as violations of international law. Allegations of political motives further complicate the narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:29 IST
The United States has reportedly intensified military actions by conducting 14 strikes on vessels near Venezuelan waters and the eastern Pacific since September, claiming these vessels were involved in drug trafficking. U.S. Defense Secretary's actions have led to 69 fatalities.

However, the absence of concrete evidence has drawn severe criticism from international figures, including the United Nations' human rights chief, who labeled these actions as violations of international human rights laws. Venezuela has condemned the strikes as illegal acts of aggression, while its president, Nicolas Maduro, accuses former U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting regime change.

The geopolitical tensions have escalated with the U.S. expanding its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting Venezuela to bolster its defenses. This growing conflict highlights the complex interplay of international law and geopolitical strategy within the region.

