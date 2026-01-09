Left Menu

Federal immigration officers shoot and wound 2 people in Portland, Oregon, authorities say

Federal immigration officers shoot and wound 2 people in Portland, Oregon, authorities say
Federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The FBI's Portland office said it was investigating an "agent involved shooting" that happened around 2.15 pm on Thursday "involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded".

The Portland Police Bureau said its officers responded and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital and their conditions are unknown, the bureau said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security's agencies include Customs and Border Protection and the US Border Patrol.

The shooting comes a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minnesota.

Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney said during a Portland city council meeting that Thursday's shooting took place in the eastern part of the city and that two Portlanders were wounded.

"As far as we know both of these individuals are still alive and we are hoping for more positive updates throughout the afternoon," she said.

