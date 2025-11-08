Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Military Orders to Portland

A federal judge has ruled against the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland by erstwhile President Donald Trump, deeming it unlawful. This decision marks a considerable legal setback for Trump's administration, which has faced criticism for using military force in American cities during protests.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut is the first to issue a permanent block on Trump's use of military force intended to quell protests against immigration authorities. Despite this, the White House maintains that Trump acted within his lawful authority to protect federal officers and plans to appeal the decision.

This legal battle began with allegations from the City of Portland and Oregon's Attorney General's Office that Trump's administration had exaggerated instances of violence to justify the use of troops. Judge Immergut highlighted that the protests were mostly small-scale and less disruptive than claimed.