Left Menu

Three killed as SUV rams into two vehicles in Andhra's Kakinada district

One person named Joga Rao was driving a car from Vizag to Jaggampet dozed off and hit a motorcycle and a rickshaw from behind, Garikapati told PTI.According to the SP, Rao oversaw a family wedding in the port city and was returning with his family in an exhausted state when he dozed off and rammed into two vehicles.Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:28 IST
Three killed as SUV rams into two vehicles in Andhra's Kakinada district
  • Country:
  • India

A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Saturday hit a two-wheeler and a rickshaw, killing three people and injuring three others, in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, said a police official.

Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav Garikapati said the accident occurred at Somavaram village in Kirlampudi mandal on National Highway -16.

''It was on NH-16 at around 7:30 am. One person (named Joga Rao) was driving a car from Vizag to Jaggampet dozed off and hit a motorcycle and a rickshaw from behind,'' Garikapati told PTI.

According to the SP, Rao oversaw a family wedding in the port city and was returning with his family in an exhausted state when he dozed off and rammed into two vehicles.

Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries in hospital. However, everybody in the car was safe.

Police arrested Rao and booked a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team visits MP habitats

Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team vi...

 India
2
NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already showed door to Cong-RJD: Amit Shah at Purnea rally.

NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already ...

 India
3
JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

 India
4
Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025