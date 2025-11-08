Cop dies after duty in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, doctors suspect heart attack as cause
A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday morning at his home in Rajasthans Bharatpur, with doctors suspecting the cause of death to be cardiac arrest, police said.The incident occurred in the Halaina area, hours after Constable Jagdish returned home from duty at the Pushkar Fair, they said.According to his family, he had dinner and went to bed early.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday morning at his home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, with doctors suspecting the cause of death to be cardiac arrest, police said.
The incident occurred in the Halaina area, hours after Constable Jagdish returned home from duty at the Pushkar Fair, they said.
According to his family, he had dinner and went to bed early. Around 3 am, Jagdish asked his wife for a glass of water and went back to sleep.
Around 5 am, when his wife tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Family members then rushed him to a private hospital, the police said.
Jagdish was then referred to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said. Principal Medical Officer at RBM Hospital, Narendra Bhadoria, said cardiac arrest or heart attack is likely the cause of death. ''Dietary changes, mental stress, and lifestyle factors often increase the risk of sudden cardiac incidents,'' he said.
Doctors who conducted the postmortem said the symptoms were consistent with a heart attack, though viscera samples have been sent for further examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.
I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly polls: Narendra Modi at Bhabhua rally.
Congress belittled sons of Bihar like Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesri, alleges Narendra Modi at poll rally in Bhabhua.
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.