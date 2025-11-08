Left Menu

Cop dies after duty in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, doctors suspect heart attack as cause

A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday morning at his home in Rajasthans Bharatpur, with doctors suspecting the cause of death to be cardiac arrest, police said.The incident occurred in the Halaina area, hours after Constable Jagdish returned home from duty at the Pushkar Fair, they said.According to his family, he had dinner and went to bed early.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:39 IST
Cop dies after duty in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, doctors suspect heart attack as cause
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday morning at his home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, with doctors suspecting the cause of death to be cardiac arrest, police said.

The incident occurred in the Halaina area, hours after Constable Jagdish returned home from duty at the Pushkar Fair, they said.

According to his family, he had dinner and went to bed early. Around 3 am, Jagdish asked his wife for a glass of water and went back to sleep.

Around 5 am, when his wife tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Family members then rushed him to a private hospital, the police said.

Jagdish was then referred to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said. Principal Medical Officer at RBM Hospital, Narendra Bhadoria, said cardiac arrest or heart attack is likely the cause of death. ''Dietary changes, mental stress, and lifestyle factors often increase the risk of sudden cardiac incidents,'' he said.

Doctors who conducted the postmortem said the symptoms were consistent with a heart attack, though viscera samples have been sent for further examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
2
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
3
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia
4
Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new college blocks

Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new colle...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025