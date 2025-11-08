UP: College student sets himself ablaze after barred from exam, critical

A college student set himself ablaze on Saturday, after being allegedly not allowed to appear in an examination over non-payment of fees, in Budhana town of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Ujjwal Rana (22), who suffered 70 per cent burns, was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to a higher centre for treatment where he remains critical, police said.

According to the police, Ujjwal is a second-year BA student at DAV College in Budhana.

