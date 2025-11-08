Kurukshetra man convicted of triple murder, sentenced to life imprisonment

The court of additional district and sessions judge here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in connection with a 2023 triple murder case.

The sentence was pronounced against Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, on Friday. Providing details of the case, the district public prosecutor said that on December 7, 2023, Jhansa Police received information that a man has allegedly hanged himself in Shantinagar Kurdi village and that his wife and two children have been found dead inside the house.

During inquiry, the complainant, Sanjeev Kumar from Nanheda village in Punjab's Patiala district, told police that his elder sister Reena was married to Rakesh Kumar and the couple had two children -- a four-year-old daughter and a one-and-a-half years old son.

Three years into the marriage, Rakesh began pressuring his wife to ask money from her family to help him go abroad. He frequently harassed her over this, Sanjeev said.

On the morning of December 7, 2023, Sanjeev said a relative called to inform him that Reena and her children were seriously ill and have been taken to Kurukshetra for treatment.

When Sanjeev and other relatives reached Shantinagar Kurdi, they found Reena and the children lying dead. They later learned that Rakesh had also attempted suicide by hanging and was taken to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra for treatment.

Following Sanjeev's complaint, Jhansa Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. On December 13, 2023, Rakesh Kumar was arrested for triple murder. After completion of the investigation, the charge sheet was filed in the court.

On Friday, the court of additional district and sessions judge found Rakesh Kumar guilty, based on witness statements and evidence.

