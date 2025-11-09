22-year-old man killed, another injured after motorcycle rams into dumper truck in Mumbai

A 22-year-old man was killed and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed into a dumper truck in the western suburbs here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Pathanwadi junction in Goregaon East, an official said.

Nikhil Babaji Kadare, a student and a resident of Goregaon, was killed on the spot, while his friend Sumit Shri Krishna Khairnar (22), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries, he said.

The duo was heading towards Goregaon and had reached the Western Express Highway when a dumper truck in front suddenly took a turn. Kadare lost his balance and dashed the bike into the heavy vehicle, the official said.

The dumper driver fled the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered under section 106-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, he added.

