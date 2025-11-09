Bodies of missing Indian father-daughter duo recovered in Nepal's Manang district

The bodies of an Indian man and his teenage daughter, who visited Nepal as tourists and had gone missing since last month, were recovered from a mountain area near a monastery on Sunday, police said.

The Armed Police Force (APF) recovered the bodies of 52-year-old Jignes Kumar Lallubhai Patel and his 17-year-old daughter from near Maleripa Monastery at Disyang in Manang district, AFP deputy spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said.

The duo had left Gyalsen Hotel at Disyang on October 20, informing the hotel staff that they were going to the Maleripa Monastery.

When they failed to return, the hotel staff informed the Nepal Mountain Rescue Training School in Manang and sought assistance in locating them.

As the initial search operations by the training school did not yield results, a trained mountain rescue team led by DSP Hira Bahadur GC was dispatched with rescue equipment.

The team found the bodies buried under snow about 100 metres above the monastery.

It appears the tourists visited the monastery and then moved further uphill for a better view before the incident occurred, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)