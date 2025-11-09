Left Menu

Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

A man, believed to be around 40, drowned in the Upvan lake in Thane city on Sunday night, civic officials said. The fire control room received a call around 9 pm about a man who had fallen into the water body, a popular evening and weekend spot, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 22:33 IST
Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake
  • Country:
  • India

A man, believed to be around 40, drowned in the Upvan lake in Thane city on Sunday night, civic officials said. The fire control room received a call around 9 pm about a man who had fallen into the water body, a popular evening and weekend spot, an official said. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the lake and brought the man out after a search operation, he said. The person was taken to the District Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered at the Vartak Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

'Citizens treated like criminals': Rahul slams govt over detention of protes...

 India
2
Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses election security

Indian envoy Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Aryal, discusses electio...

 Nepal
3
UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter says

CORRECTED-Britain's BBC boss Tim Davie to resign, New Statesman reporter say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025