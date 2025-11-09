Left Menu

Five cops face PE for 'misbehaving' with Bajrang Dal activists

A preliminary enquiry PE has been ordered against five personnel of Mumbai Police for allegedly misbehaving with activists of Bajrang Dal inside Oshiwara police station, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred when Bajrang Dal activists reached the Oshiwara police station following a dispute over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old girl by a man from a different community on Tuesday, an official added.

A preliminary enquiry (PE) has been ordered against five personnel of Mumbai Police for allegedly misbehaving with activists of Bajrang Dal inside Oshiwara police station, an official said on Sunday. A complaint was lodged by office-bearers of Bajrang Dal demanding strict action against the concerned police officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), Dixit Gedam, on Friday directed the ACP of the Bandra Divistion to conduct a PE against assistant police inspectors Ramesh Kengar and Ganesh Gaike, sub-inspectors Babu Totre and Deepak Barve, and constable Azeem Jhari. The incident occurred when Bajrang Dal activists reached the Oshiwara police station following a dispute over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old girl by a man from a different community on Tuesday, an official added.

