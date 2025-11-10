Left Menu

Migrant boat that sank off Thai-Malaysia border was carrying around 70 people, Malaysia says

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 08:08 IST
A boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya community that sank in waters near the Thailand-Malaysia border was carrying around 70 people, while the status of another boat with about 230 passengers remains unclear, Malaysian authorities said on Monday.

Seven bodies had been recovered and 13 survivors found during Malaysia's search, an official from its maritime authority told a press conference.

Thai officials earlier on Monday said their search had found four dead.

