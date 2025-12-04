Thai Language Classes Empower Migrant Workers With Skills for Work and Daily Life

A new series of Thai language classes is transforming daily life for migrant workers in Thailand, helping them overcome communication barriers at work, in healthcare settings, and within their communities. The initiative, developed by the ILO Migrant Advocacy for Rights (MARs) project in collaboration with HomeNet Thailand, reflects a growing recognition that language skills are essential not only for employment, but also for dignity, independence, and rights awareness.

Migrant workers—especially those from Myanmar—play a crucial role in Thailand’s economy, particularly in the seafood, manufacturing and service sectors. Yet many arrive with little to no Thai language proficiency. Without structured opportunities to learn Thai, they often struggle to understand instructions from supervisors, struggle to communicate in public services, and remain vulnerable to exploitation due to limited awareness of their rights.

Accessible Learning in Community Spaces

To address these challenges, the programme offers practical Thai classes held at a local temple in Samut Songkhram province. The informal and community-friendly environment encourages participation among workers who may feel intimidated by traditional classroom settings. The classes focus on basic literacy, pronunciation, essential vocabulary, and conversational skills needed for work and everyday tasks.

“Language is a foundational skill for migrant workers,” said Rebecca Napier-Moore, Technical Officer for the MARs project. “Effective communication enhances safety, productivity, inclusion, and overall well-being. This training provides a simple yet powerful tool for protection and empowerment.”

Overcoming Daily Communication Barriers

For many workers, even simple interactions were once difficult. Naing Ko Lin, who works in a seafood processing factory, described feeling lost during his early days in Thailand. “When I was a newcomer, I could not speak or understand Thai. It was quite challenging,” he said. “Things are easier when we understand Thai.”

Others echoed similar challenges, especially in accessing healthcare. Nay Naing Ye shared that although he appreciates the better income in Thailand, language barriers made doctor visits stressful. After joining the class, he is now learning Thai consonants and basic spelling—steps that help him navigate essential services with more confidence.

Building Confidence, Reducing Stress, Strengthening Independence

Participants consistently highlight the emotional benefits of learning Thai. Aye Aye Phyu, also employed in seafood processing, said, “I often felt stressed because I could not understand instructions from my supervisor. Learning Thai alphabets and vowels has helped me feel more at ease.”

For many, the new skills reduce dependence on interpreters or coworkers. “Knowing Thai is useful when I go to see a doctor,” said Ni Lar Cho. “I do not need to hire someone to translate.”

Some participants were born in Thailand but never learned to read or write. Naing Ye Htret, who already speaks Thai fluently, said the initiative finally gave him a chance to become literate. “This class is very useful. We can use what we learn in the workplace and hospital,” he said.

Beyond Language: Strengthening Rights and Community Support

Since its launch, the initiative has reached 60 migrant workers, most working in seafood factories or local markets. While the primary goal is improving communication, the classes also introduce participants to:

Labour rights and workplace protections

Social protection schemes

Peer support networks

Community-building activities

These additional elements ensure that migrant workers not only learn to communicate but also understand the protections available to them and become more active members of their communities.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum for Inclusion

The ILO MARs project aims to expand similar community-based initiatives, recognizing that language is an essential gateway to safer working conditions, fair treatment, and social participation. As migrant workers develop stronger Thai literacy and communication skills, they gain the confidence to navigate workplaces, hospitals, and public services independently—strengthening their ability to advocate for themselves and exercise their rights.

The programme stands as a practical model of how simple, accessible education can create transformative, long-lasting improvements in the lives of migrant workers.