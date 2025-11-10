Chinese fishing boat capsizes near Korea, with 9 missing

South Korean rescue workers were searching Monday for nine missing crew members after a Chinese fishing boat capsized off the country's southwestern coast.

South Korea's Coast Guard said two crew members were rescued by a nearby cargo vessel after their boat capsized about 150 kilometres southwest of Eocheong island, off the port city of Gunsan.

Patrol vessels and aircraft were continuing to search for the missing.

The accident came a day after South Korean officials responded to the capsizing of another Chinese fishing boat in international waters about 80 kilometres west of South Korea's southwestern Gageo island, which killed at least two crew members.

South Korean officials rescued six others from that boat and were continuing their search for three missing crew members on Monday.

