China suspends sanctions on US-linked units of S.Korea's Hanwha Ocean

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:45 IST
China has suspended sanctions on U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd for a year, its commerce ministry said on Monday.

The suspension of sanctions imposed on October 14 takes effect immediately, the ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

