China suspends sanctions on US-linked units of S.Korea's Hanwha Ocean
China has suspended sanctions on U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd for a year, its commerce ministry said on Monday.
The suspension of sanctions imposed on October 14 takes effect immediately, the ministry statement said.
