Left Menu

Delhi Court Delays Decision on Lalu Yadav's Alleged Land-for-Job Scam

A Delhi court has postponed its decision on framing charges in the alleged land-for-job case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and others to December 4. The CBI alleges that railway job appointments were exchanged for land, implicating Yadav and his family in criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST
Delhi Court Delays Decision on Lalu Yadav's Alleged Land-for-Job Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi court has delayed its decision on whether to frame charges in the land-for-job case linked to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The pronouncement, initially expected this Monday, has been rescheduled to December 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Yadav, along with his wife and son, of orchestrating appointments in the West Central Zone of the Railways during his 2004-2009 tenure, allegedly in exchange for land. The transactions reportedly involved benami properties.

Arguments have been extensively presented from both the prosecution, under Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, and the defense. The accused deny the allegations, attributing the case to political motivations. The court had reserved its decision pending further investigation into the alleged scam.

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

 India
2
Kerala Sets Dates for Crucial 2025 Local Body Elections

Kerala Sets Dates for Crucial 2025 Local Body Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Probes Lethal Highway Conditions After Tragic Accidents

Supreme Court Probes Lethal Highway Conditions After Tragic Accidents

 India
4
BML Munjal University's Inaugural SAAR: A Confluence of Innovation and Legacy

BML Munjal University's Inaugural SAAR: A Confluence of Innovation and Legac...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025