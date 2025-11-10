Delhi Court Delays Decision on Lalu Yadav's Alleged Land-for-Job Scam

The Delhi court has delayed its decision on whether to frame charges in the land-for-job case linked to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The pronouncement, initially expected this Monday, has been rescheduled to December 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Yadav, along with his wife and son, of orchestrating appointments in the West Central Zone of the Railways during his 2004-2009 tenure, allegedly in exchange for land. The transactions reportedly involved benami properties.

Arguments have been extensively presented from both the prosecution, under Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, and the defense. The accused deny the allegations, attributing the case to political motivations. The court had reserved its decision pending further investigation into the alleged scam.