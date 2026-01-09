Left Menu

Gurugram Realty Fraud: ED's Chargesheet Exposes PMAY Scam

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Swaraj Singh Yadav and others from Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The ED's investigation revealed systematic fund misuse, defrauding homebuyers through arbitrary project cancellations and fund diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:43 IST
Gurugram Realty Fraud: ED's Chargesheet Exposes PMAY Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in a money laundering case by filing a chargesheet against key figures of a Gurugram realty firm. Accusations center on a sophisticated scheme defrauding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homebuyers.

In a detailed prosecution complaint submitted to the special PMLA court, the ED listed Swaraj Singh Yadav, promoter of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd, among others, as accused under various sections of the anti-money laundering law. This follows the ED's attachment of assets worth over Rs 50 crore linked to Yadav.

The investigation uncovered the misuse of funds intended for affordable housing construction, with funds being diverted for unrelated personal gains. The scheme left numerous homebuyers in financial distress due to incomplete projects, arbitrary cancellations, and diverted resources, undermining trust and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India
2
Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognitio...

 India
4
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026