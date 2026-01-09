Gurugram Realty Fraud: ED's Chargesheet Exposes PMAY Scam
The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Swaraj Singh Yadav and others from Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The ED's investigation revealed systematic fund misuse, defrauding homebuyers through arbitrary project cancellations and fund diversion.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in a money laundering case by filing a chargesheet against key figures of a Gurugram realty firm. Accusations center on a sophisticated scheme defrauding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homebuyers.
In a detailed prosecution complaint submitted to the special PMLA court, the ED listed Swaraj Singh Yadav, promoter of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd, among others, as accused under various sections of the anti-money laundering law. This follows the ED's attachment of assets worth over Rs 50 crore linked to Yadav.
The investigation uncovered the misuse of funds intended for affordable housing construction, with funds being diverted for unrelated personal gains. The scheme left numerous homebuyers in financial distress due to incomplete projects, arbitrary cancellations, and diverted resources, undermining trust and financial stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Show-cause notices issued to 90 illegal ready-mix concrete plants in Gurugram
Three arrested for performing car stunts on Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway
Two shanties built 'illegally' on govt land razed in Gurugram
Youthful Daredevilry: Reckless Car Stunts in Gurugram
Central Park Hosts Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gurugram