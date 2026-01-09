Gurugram Realty Fraud: ED's Chargesheet Exposes PMAY Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has taken a significant step in a money laundering case by filing a chargesheet against key figures of a Gurugram realty firm. Accusations center on a sophisticated scheme defrauding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homebuyers.

In a detailed prosecution complaint submitted to the special PMLA court, the ED listed Swaraj Singh Yadav, promoter of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd, among others, as accused under various sections of the anti-money laundering law. This follows the ED's attachment of assets worth over Rs 50 crore linked to Yadav.

The investigation uncovered the misuse of funds intended for affordable housing construction, with funds being diverted for unrelated personal gains. The scheme left numerous homebuyers in financial distress due to incomplete projects, arbitrary cancellations, and diverted resources, undermining trust and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)